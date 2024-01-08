"I see people hugging each other, they're crying…I love seeing that." James Hetfield and Rob Trujillo name their favourite Metallica songs to play live

James Hetfield and Rob Trujillo have named the Metallica songs they enjoy playing live the most.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Metallica Report podcast, the two musicians selected their live favourites, which include both new releases and older classics.

"It depends on the gig, it depends [on] how I'm feeling sometimes," Hetfield says. "I love playing those [new] songs. Shadows Follow is kind of the next one that I really enjoy.

"It's just a forward moving, pushing song and it's not your typical song. You need to pay attention to it because there's little things here and there you've got to remember. It's just bouncy and pushes. I like that a lot."

Elaborating on his bandmate's point, Trujillo adds: "Shadows Follow is a lot of fun to play because it's great balance between backup vocals that are throughout the song and that's always a challenge for me.

"It just sort of grooves and it was a lot of twists and turns that I like. The other song for me is You Must Burn. That's a fun song. James and I have sort of a nice harmonised vocal moment in that one too."

Discussing what older Metallica tunes they're fond of performing, Hetfield picks their 1992 flagship ballad, Nothing Else Matters.

He explains: "Nothing Else Matters is always a song that I enjoy playing. I see people – they're hugging each other, they're crying… whatever. It's a very different emotion in the show from just lose your mind and mosh and go crazy.

"It's like that, but [that energy] goes inward. So I love seeing that. I like seeing peoples vulnerability to emotion during that song."

Trujillo however, opts for two instrumentals, and says: "I've been enjoying The Call of Ktulu. I feel like I kind of found my stride with this classic song and it's the ultimate statement to Cliff Burton — both Orion and The Call of Ktulu— so I've enjoyed that song live."

Listen to the episode below:

This summer, Metallica will launch the mainland European leg of their ongoing M72 World Tour, and will see them continue to play two nights in each city they visit. Each pair of performances will feature entirely different setlists with no repeats.

The trek will kick off on May 24 and May 26 in Germany's Munich Olympiastadion, and move on through to Finland, Denmark, Poland and more. Meanwhile, the metal heavyweights will perform at several European festivals, including Milan I-Days Festival, Oslo Tons Of Rock Festival and Hellfest in France.

Check out the full schedule below:

May 24: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 29: Milan I-Days Festival, Italy

Jun 01: Vienna Racino Rocks Festival, Austria

Jun 07: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 09: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland

Jun 14: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 16: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Jun 26: Oslo Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 29: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 05: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 07: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 12: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Jul 14: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain

Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Tickets are on sale now.