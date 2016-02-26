Jack White to star in Muppets finale

Jack White will make a guest appearance with The Muppets on the final show of their current ABC TV series.

The former White Stripes man uploaded a poster to his Third Man Records Facebook page which states: “Don’t miss Jack White on The Muppets season finale as he helps Kermit with his relationship with Miss Piggy.”

White also posted the news on Twitter, which caused Kermit to respond: “Thanks for the advice, Jack White. If this music thing doesn’t work, you’d have a great career as a love therapist.”

The episode is set to air on the US channel on March 1 at 8pm/7pm CT.

Last November, Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl had a drum-off with Animal – with the pair trashing their kits after a frantic battle.