Jack Bruce laid to rest

Cream icon Jack Bruce was laid to rest yesterday after bandmates Eric Clapton and Ginger Baker took part in a musical tribute during his funeral.

The bassist and vocalist’s family had invited fans to attend the start of the ceremony at London’s Golders Green crematorium, after thanking them for their messages of support since his death at 71 last month.

Clapton led the congregation in a rendition of the Beatles’ Strawberry Fields Forever, supported by family and friends including Cream lyricist Pete Brown, Phil Manzanera, Gary Brooker and Vernon Reid. Cat Stevens’ Morning Has Broken and Bruce’s Theme For An Imaginary Western were also sung.

The service also included reminiscences from Brown and tributes from Bruce’s wife Margrit, son Malcolm and daughters Natasha and Kyla. Son Corin contributed a poem.

The late musician’s family praised him as a “beloved husband, father, granddad and all-round legend.”