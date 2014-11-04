Jack Bruce fans invited to funeral

The family of late Cream icon Jack Bruce have invited fans to attend the start of his funeral tomorrow (November 5).

He died last month at the age of 71 and he’ll be laid to rest after a ceremony at Golders Green crematorium in London.

A statement reads: “Jack Bruce’s family would like to thank everyone for the kind words and messages from around the world, with friends and fans sharing in their grief.

“Jack’s private funeral will be held on Wednesday 5th November at 10am, Golders Green Crematorium, London. He always liked a good audience, so fans are welcome to cheer his arrival at the final ‘gig.’”

Fans who want to send flowers are asked to select Fairtrade items, or make a donation to the East Anglian Children’s Hospice, referencing Bruce.

The bassist and vocalist died at home in Suffolk following a battle with liver disease. He was surrounded by his family when he passed.

Among those paying tribute last week were former bandmate and notorious feuding partner Ginger Baker, who said: “A very sad day. Goodbye my friend.” Cream guitarist Eric Clapton added: “He was a great musician and composer, and a tremendous inspiration to me.”