Jack Black: 'Dio Was The Pavarotti Of Metal'

Tenacious D frontman and Hollywood megastar Jack Black has underlined the immense legacy of Ronnie James Dio ahead of This Is Your Life.

The tribute album, also featuring a Corey Taylor cover of _Rainbow In The Dark _that we premiered earlier today, features Jack and Kyle Gas offering their rendition of The Last In Line, and Jack himself is all too aware of the boots he is momentarily filling.

“Dio was the master,” Jack told Music for Good. “He was the Pavarotti of heavy metal vocalists. [He had] soaring melodies and a lion’s roar to match. He was also one of the coolest guys I’ve ever had the honor of meeting. No one could touch his brilliance…on or off the stage.”

All money from the album will go towards the Dio Cancer Fund, for which there was also a pretty damn awesome Awards Gala thrown earlier this month.

Ronnie James Dio: This Is Your Life lands on April 1 via Rhino. Check out the full list of covers below:

Ronnie James Dio: This Is Your Life Tracklist