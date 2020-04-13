Jack Arthurs offers free albums for Prog readers

North-Eastern singer songwriter Jack Arthurs is offering Prog Magazine readers free down loads of two of his albums. In what is becoming an increasingly common occurrence as artists look to strengthen their connections with fans, Arthurs is reaching out via his Bandcamp page.

"I'm offering free high quality downloads of my two solo acoustic albums, Only Dreams Are True and Treasure House, for Prog readers during the current lockdown," Arthurs tells Prog. "I hope you feel uplifted by these tunes. More news about the forthcoming third album in the trilogy later in the year! Thanks for your support and look after yourselves."

Jack Arthurs Bandcamp.