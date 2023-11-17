"It's done": The final, last ever, over-and-out dates of NOFX's 40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs farewell tour are in

By Paul Brannigan
published

Fat Mike and friends are honouring their obligation to bring the curtain down on their four decade career in Los Angeles, but before that, they've a few more cities to [punk] rock

NOFX
(Image credit: Matt Stocks)

NOFX frontman Fat Mike has proved that he's a man of his word, by scheduling the final shows by his band in their hometown of Los Angeles, as promised.

When the Californian punk band announced their intention to mark their 40th anniversary by breaking up, the vocalist/bassist responded to a fan's enquiry as to whether gigs in Los Angeles would be included on their itinerary by stating, "Los Angeles will be the last place we play. It's where we started, it's where we'll end." That hometown farewell is now scheduled to take place across three October evenings next year, with the quartet bringing down the curtain on their four decade career with shows at the Berth 46 venue on October 4,5 and 6.

Ahead of that, the band have booked a string of new US dates, to sandwich their European tour commitments in May and June.

The expanded 40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs tour will now additionally visit:

Apr 06: Fort Worth Panther Island, TX
Apr 13: Salt Lake City Pioneer Park, UT
Jun 29: Portland Waterfront Park, OR
Jun 30: Portland Waterfront Park, OR
Jul 20: Denver The Stockyards, CO
Jul 21: Denver The Stockyards, CO
Aug 10: Edmonton, AB @ Fan Park at Ice District, AB
Aug 11: Edmonton, AB @ Fan Park at Ice District, AB
Aug 23: Montreal, QC @ Parc Olympique, Canada
Aug 24: Montreal, QC @ Parc Olympique, Canada
Aug 31: Brockton, MA @ Campanelli Stadium, MA
Sep 01: Brockton, MA @ Campanelli Stadium, MA
Oct 04: Los Angeles Berth 46, CA
Oct 05: Los Angeles Berth 46, CA
Oct 06: Los Angeles Berth 46, CA

Asked by Louder last December whether NOFX might later reform to play the occasional show or two, Fat Mike replied, “I don’t think so. I do know that this is our final tour. I would never do it for financial reasons because I’m fine. And I don’t want to just half-ass it. It’s done.”

