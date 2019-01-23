Isle Of Wight Festival 2019 reveals first wave of artists

Isle Of Wight Festival organisers have revealed the first wave of artists who’ll play at this summer’s event.

In total, 29 artists have today been confirmed – and Biffy Clyro are one of the headliners for the festival, which will take place between June 13 - 16. They’ll be joined by other bill toppers Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and George Ezra.

Biffy Clyro will bring the festival to a close on Sunday, June 16, with their appearance their first since headlining the event back in 2014.

Biffy say: "We are delighted to be headlining The Isle of Wight Festival again. ‘Tis a beauty. Hail Satan!”

It’s also been revealed that Idles will be there in support of their 2018 album Joy As An Act Of Resistance.

The other artists revealed today are Anne-Marie, Bastille, Courteeners, Dean Lewis, DMA’S, Fatboy Slim, Freya Ridings, Gerry Cinnamon, James, Jax Jones, Jess Glynne, KT Tunstall, Lily Allen, Madness, Miles Kane, Mystery Jets, Richard Ashcroft, Rick Astley, Sam Fender, Sigala, Sigrid, The Coral, Tom Walker, Wild Front, and Hacienda Classical.

Tickets will be available from 9am GMT this Friday (January 25) from the Isle Of Wight Festival website.