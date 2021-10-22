Is any Metallica collection truly complete without ‘Doris’? Finally, a Lady Justice statue is coming

If one were to consider the most dramatic and theatrical live shows in heavy metal history, Metallica’s Damaged Justice production, riffing on the stark, striking artwork of the quartet’s classic 1988 album …And Justice For All, would be right up there.



Loud were the gasps each night from startled audience members as the rope-bound Lady Justice (affectionately known to Metallica fans the world over as ‘Doris’), came crashing to the stage floor as the album’s epic title wound its way to a thrilling conclusion. And who among us can honestly say that they haven’t spent a significant chunk of the past three decades wishing we could re-create this most metal of spectacles, in a safe, appropriately down-sized fashion obviously, in the comfort of our own homes on a nightly basis?

Well… that hour may soon be upon, as those metal-loving creatives at Knucklebonz have shared their intention to fashion, and furthermore sell, a bespoke replica of this most iconic metal stage prop. Scheduled to roll out - if 12-inch-high figurines can indeed roll - on March 11, 2022, the Lady Justice Rock Iconz statue is a must-have addition to any self-respecting Metallica fan’s slightly pointless merch collection, and with just 1988 of the officially-licensed hand-cast, painted and numbered figures being made available, acquiring one will doubtless ensure minutes and minutes of serious bragging rights.

Retailing at $199.00, the Lady Justice Rock Iconz statue is now available to pre-order from Metallica’s webstore, while stocks last. Haste is advised.

Justice is lost, justice is raped, justice is gone… Justice is coming soon to my bedroom shelf, etc,.