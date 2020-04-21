Iron Maiden send message to fans as more shows are postponed

Iron Maiden have had to pull the plug on their scheduled shows in Germany this summer.

They had been due to play in Bremen on June 9, Cologne on June 10, Berlin on June 23 and Stuttgart on July 18, but with a ban on large gatherings in place in the country until August, Maiden had no choice but to postpone the shows.

Promoters say they are now trying to reschedule the concerts for early summer 2021.

It’s the latest round of shows Iron Maiden have had to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Maiden manager Rod Smallwood sending a message to fans on Twitter.

He said: “We all need to help bring an end to this pandemic by following the advice and helping one another when we can, especially the more vulnerable. We want to see you all healthy and well when we make it to your country. And we want to see you as much as you want to see us!

“As we get any new information about the planned shows we will continue to post it here. This is, of course, a very difficult situation and no one can truly predict what will happen, but we will continue to keep our options open while we see what develops and, l hope, make sensible decisions.

“We will keep you, the fans, informed at the appropriate times. So please bear with us. So for now, take care of yourselves and be smart.”

He later added: “Just a quick note to say that I hope you’re all safe with your families and following the advice of your governments and their scientific and medical advisors in these very difficult and tragic times over much of our planet.”

Last week, Iron Maiden’s self-titled debut album celebrated its 40th anniversary – and the latest episode of the Metal Hammer Podcast takes a look back at the landmark record.