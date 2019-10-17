Iron Maiden reveal the final part of their Studio Collection Remastered series

Iron Maiden have revealed that the fourth and final part of their Studio Collection Remastered series will launch later this year.

The latest batch of albums on Digipak CD will feature 2003’s Dance Of Death, 2006’s A Matter Of Life And Death, 2010’s The Final Frontier and 2015’s The Book Of Souls.

The collection follows on from the band’s 2014-2017 vinyl releases, and have been taken from the same remasters as the 2015 hi-res digital albums.

As in previous releases, one CD will be optionally available in a specially designed box which will include a 1:24 scale figure and patch – and for this batch, it’s A Matter Of Life And Death.

The first four albums to emerge in the series were Iron Maiden, Killers, The Number Of The Beast and Piece Of Mind, which came out in November 2018.

They were followed in March this year by Powerslave, Somewhere In Time, Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son and No Prayer For The Dying. And, in July, Fear Of The Dark, The X Factor, Virtual XI and Brave New World were launched.

Earlier this week, Maiden wrapped up their Legacy Of The Beast tour in Chile, while it was also recently revealed that the band were given the Visitors Of Honour accolade by the Argentinian government.