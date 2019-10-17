Trending

Iron Maiden reveal the final part of their Studio Collection Remastered series

By () Classic Rock  

The fourth and final set will feature Dance Of Death, A Matter Of Life And Death, The Final Frontier and The Book Of Souls

A Matter Of Life And Death
A Matter Of Life And Death Collector's Edition

Iron Maiden have revealed that the fourth and final part of their Studio Collection Remastered series will launch later this year.

The latest batch of albums on Digipak CD will feature 2003’s Dance Of Death, 2006’s A Matter Of Life And Death, 2010’s The Final Frontier and 2015’s The Book Of Souls.

The collection follows on from the band’s 2014-2017 vinyl releases, and have been taken from the same remasters as the 2015 hi-res digital albums.

As in previous releases, one CD will be optionally available in a specially designed box which will include a 1:24 scale figure and patch – and for this batch, it’s A Matter Of Life And Death.

The first four albums to emerge in the series were Iron MaidenKillersThe Number Of The Beast and Piece Of Mindwhich came out in November 2018

They were followed in March this year by PowerslaveSomewhere In TimeSeventh Son Of A Seventh Son and No Prayer For The Dying. And, in July, Fear Of The DarkThe X FactorVirtual XI and Brave New World were launched.

Earlier this week, Maiden wrapped up their Legacy Of The Beast tour in Chile, while it was also recently revealed that the band were given the Visitors Of Honour accolade by the Argentinian government.

Iron Maiden: A Matter Of Life And Death - Collector’s Edition
The latest Collector’s Edition in Iron Maiden’s Studio Collection Remastered series comes with a 1:24 scale figure of Eddie and a bonus patch.View Deal

See more Classic Rock news