Iron Maiden continue to mine their past with latest in CD series

Iron Maiden have announced the second round of releases in their The Studio Collection Remastered digipack series.

The latest batch will be unleashed on March 22, and will comprise Powerslave, Somewhere In Time, Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son and No Prayer For The Dying.

The collection follows on from the band’s 2014-2017 vinyl releases, and are from the same remasters as the 2015 hi-res digital albums.

The first four albums to emerge in the series were Iron Maiden, Killers, The Number Of The Beast and Piece Of Mind, which came out in November.

Somewhere In Time will also be optionally available in a specially designed box which will include a 1:24 scale figure of Maiden mascot Eddie and a patch.

Maiden bassist Steve Harris says: "We’ve wanted to revisit these for a long time and I was delighted with the remastering we did in 2015.

“I thought it was the best that our albums have ever sounded and it was only right that we made them available on CD now too.”

The collection is now available for pre-order from Amazon - find a full list of releases below.

Iron Maiden: The Studio Collection Remastered CD Series

1st batch: November 16th 2018

Iron Maiden / Killers / The Number Of The Beast (option of standard or collectors boxset edition including The Number Of The Beast Eddie figurine and patch / Piece Of Mind

2nd batch: March 22

Powerslave / Somewhere In Time (standard/collectors) / Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son / No Prayer For The Dying

3rd batch April 2019 date TBC

Fear Of The Dark (standard/collectors) / The X Factor / Virtual XI / Brave New World

4th batch June 2019 date TBC

Dance Of Death / A Matter Of Life And Death (standard/collectors) / The Final Frontier / The Book Of Souls