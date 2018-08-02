Iron Maiden mark return to the UK in new tour video

Iron Maiden have just returned to the UK for the latest leg of their The Legacy Of The Beast tour.

The band kicked off the run of six dates in Newcastle on Tuesday evening at the city’s Radio Arena, with the next show taking place at Belfast's SSE Arena tonight.

They'll then play in Aberdeen, Manchester, Birmingham and London, with Maiden releasing a short video clip to mark their return to their homeland. Watch it below.

Speaking about the shows, which are named after the band’s mobile game and comic book, Maiden manager Rod Smallwood said: “For this tour we decided to base the theme around the Legacy Of The Beast name, which suits our purposes perfectly by giving us scope to get creative and have some fun, especially with Eddie!

“I don’t want to give too much away at the moment but we’re working on a number of different stage sets, all in keeping with the Maiden tradition and we hope to give our fans a fantastic experience when they come to see this very special show.”

Iron Maiden are the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now.

Fans can also get their hands on an exclusive Legacy Of The Beast bundle featuring the magazine, a Pharaoh Eddie patch and a limited edition Legacy Of The Beast figure.

There are only 666 bundles available worldwide and once they're gone, they're gone.

Iron Maiden The Legacy Of The Beast UK tour dates

Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK

Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK