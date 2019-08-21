Iron Maiden give update on “electric” Legacy Of The Beast tour

Iron Maiden have released a video showing the band discussing their current Legacy Of The Beast tour.

They're on the road across the US and Canada on the second leg of the tour, which debuted in Europe in 2018.

Guitarist Dave Murray says: “It’s been fantastic. We’re several dates into the tour and we’re having a blast. Every show has been fantastic – the crowds especially have been wonderful.

“The vibe is electric and that transfers across the rest of the US. Everywhere we play, the fans come down and we just connect and there’s a great atmosphere.”

Drummer Nicko McBrain adds: “It’s funny. You can stop and not play for up to a year, and then you all get back in the room and it feels like yesterday.

“I had a little trepidation, but once we started rehearsing it was great. It’s great to be back.”

The video also features interviews with frontman Bruce Dickinson, bassist Steve Harris and guitarist Adrian Smith. However, it would appear in the clip that the interviewer was having a bit of trouble locking down guitarist Janick Gers for a few words!

Maiden’s next show will take place on Thursday night (August 22) at Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The band will also play shows in South America in October.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Iron Maiden would release a pair of collectible figures showing their mascot Eddie in his Fear Of The Dark and Somewhere In Time guises.

Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast Tour 2019

Aug 22: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 24: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IL

Aug 26: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 28: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Aug 30: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Aug 31: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 03: Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, BC

Sep 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Sep 06: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 09: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Sep 10: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 13: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 14: Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Sep 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 21: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 22: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 29: Mexico City Sports Palace, Mexico

Oct 04: Rio de Janeiro Rock In Rio, Brazil

Oct 12: Buenos Aires Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Argentina

Oct 14: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Oct 15: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile