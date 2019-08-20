Iron Maiden to release pair of collectible Legacy Of The Beast Eddie figures

Eddie in his Fear Of The Dark tree sprite guise

Iron Maiden have revealed that they’ll release a pair of collectible Eddie figures later this year.

The limited edition figures are based on the band’s Legacy Of The Beast game, with the first inspired by the album art of Maiden’s 1992 album Fear Of The Dark featuring mascot Eddie in his tree sprite guise and standing at 6-inches tall.

The second figure displays Cyborg Eddie as first seen on the cover of Iron Maiden’s 1986 album Somewhere In Time, with the 4-inch tall model coming with “a dystopian world base, and packaged in a diorama style window box.”

Both figures will be released on Halloween and are available to pre-order from the Iron Maiden website.

Iron Maiden are currently on the North American leg of their Legacy Of The Beast tour, with the next show taking place on August 22 at the Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Maiden will also play shows in South America in October.

Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast Tour 2019

Aug 22: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 24: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IL

Aug 26: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 28: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Aug 30: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Aug 31: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 03: Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, BC

Sep 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Sep 06: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 09: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Sep 10: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 13: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 14: Los Angeles Banc of California Stadium, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Sep 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 21: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 22: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Sep 29: Mexico City Sports Palace, Mexico

Oct 04: Rio de Janeiro Rock In Rio, Brazil

Oct 12: Buenos Aires Velez Sarsfield Stadium, Argentina

Oct 14: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Oct 15: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile