Iron Maiden kick off The Future Past North American tour in San Diego: Official photos published

Iron Maiden have kicked off the North American leg of their The Future Past tour with shows at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA, and at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The band have now released official photos from the first night, a 20,000-capacity outdoor arena 15 miles south of San Diego city centre.

Iron Maiden's setlist remains unchanged from the first night of the tour at the Arena Stožice in Ljubljana, Slovenia, in May 2023, which saw them give live debuts to five songs: Days Of Future Past, The Time Machine, Death Of The Celts and Hell On Earth from Senjutsu, and Alexander The Great from Somewhere in Time.

Last month Iron Maiden announced the first dates of their 50th anniversary Run For Your Lives world tour, which will kick off in late May 2025 in Hungary and include the band's biggest-ever UK headline show at the London Stadium on June 28. The next show on the Future Past tour is at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA, tomorrow night (October 8). Full dates below.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: John McMurtrie) Iron Maiden: The Future Past Tour 2024 (Image credit: John McMurtrie) (Image credit: John McMurtrie) (Image credit: John McMurtrie) (Image credit: John McMurtrie) (Image credit: John McMurtrie)

Iron Maiden: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre setlist

Caught Somewhere In Time

Stranger In A Strange Land

The Writing On The Wall

Days Of Future Past

The Time Machine

The Prisoner

Death Of The Celts

Can I Play With Madness

Heaven Can Wait

Alexander The Great

Fear Of The Dark

Iron Maiden

Encore

Hell On Earth

The Trooper

Wasted Years

Iron Maiden: The Future Past

Oct 08: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Oct 12: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 14: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 16: Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 18: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

Oct 19: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 22: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Oct 24: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Oct 26: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Oct 27: Quebec Videotron Arena, QC

Oct 30: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Nov 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Nov 02: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Nov 06: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Nov 08: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PE

Nov 09: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Nov 12: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Nov 13: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 16: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Nov 17: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

May 27: Budapest Aréna, Hungary *

May 31: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic *

Jun 01: Bratislava TIPOS Arena, Slovakia *

Jun 05: Trondheim Rocks, Norway ≠

Jun 07: Stavanger SR-Bank Arena, Norway *

Jun 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark *

Jun 12: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden *

Jun 13: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden *

Jun 16: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland *

Jun 21: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK ^

Jun 22: Manchester Co-op Live, UK ^

Jun 25: Dublin Malahide Castle, Ireland *^

Jun 28: London Stadium, UK *^

Jun 30: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK ^

Jul 03: Belfort Eurockéennes, France ≠

Jul 05: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain **

Jul 06: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal **

Jul 09: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland **

Jul 11: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany **

Jul 13: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy **

Jul 15: Bremen Bürgerweide, Germany **

Jul 17: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria **

Jul 19: Paris Paris La Défense Arena, France **

Jul 23: Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands **

Jul 25: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany **

Jul 26: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany **

Jul 29: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany **

Aug 02: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland **

* = Halestorm support

^= The Raven Age support

** = Avatar support

≠ = Festival date

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.