Watch pro-shot footage of Iron Maiden’s epic Download headline set

This year’s Download festival was a double-whammy of epicness. Not only did it mark the return of the UK’s biggest metal festival as a proper multi-day event for the first time since 2019, but it also saw Iron Maiden unveiling tracks from 2021’s Senjutsu album in front of a British crowd for the first time.

Couldn’t make the show? Don’t worry – UK channel Sky Arts (opens in new tab) aired highlights of Maiden’s set, meaning you could watch it from the comfort of your own sofa.

Now pro-shot footage of Senjutsu’s title track and The Number Of The Beast have appeared on YouTube. In addition, the band also played new tracks Stratego and The Writing On The Wall, plus classics such as Revelations, Hallowed Be Thy Name, Blood Brothers, Run To The Hills and Aces High.

In his review of the Maiden’s Download show, Metal Hammer’s Rich Hobson said: “There’s a magic and majesty to seeing Iron Maiden back on the throne at the UK’s biggest rock and metal festival, the sheer exuberance and adoration pouring from the crowd testament to the fact that Iron Maiden are one of heavy metal’s most beloved and iconic bands. ”

Check out Maiden playing Senjutsu and The Number Of The Beast at Download 2022 below.