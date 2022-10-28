Iron Maiden add more dates to The Future Past Tour 2023

Iron Maiden have added five more shows to next year's The Future Past Tour.

The setlist for the tour, which will now kick off at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on June 3, and run through to July 22, when the English metal legends will play the Bizkaia Arena Bec! in Bilbao, Spain, will focus on previously unperformed songs from the band’s 2021 album, Senjutsu and choice cuts from 1986’s Somewhere In Time, plus a selection of timeless classics from Steve Harris' band.

The additional dates announced are:



Talking up the tour, Steve Harris says, "Following the release of our latest album, Senjutsu, we updated the current Legacy of the Beast Tour a little by opening the show with the first three songs from it, with the Japanese Palace stage set.



"As it doesn’t make a lot of sense to repeat this for a Senjutsu album tour, we thought about other options and we’ve decided to revisit Somewhere In Time as that tour didn’t feature in the various retrospective history tours we’ve played over the years. They were based on our 80’s concert videos and sadly we did not film that tour (blame the manager!!). We have had lots of requests from fans over the years for many tracks on it so we are now going to play them, plus of course a few others we know you will like!



"It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on Senjutsu, it's been a long wait! 2023 is going to be an exciting time and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone again in the UK, Ireland and around Europe."

The full tour itinerary so far is:

Jun 03: Nokia Arena, Tampere, FIN

Jun 07: Koengen, Bergen, NOR

Jun 13: Krakow, Tauron Arena, POL

Jun19: Zurich Hallenstadion, SWI

Jun 24: Dublin 3 Arena, IRE

Jun 26: Glasgow OVO Hydro, SCO

Jun 28: Leeds, First Direct Arena, ENG

Jun 30: Manchester AO Arena, ENG

Jul 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, ENG

Jul 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena, ENG

Jul 07: London O2 Arena, ENG

Jul11: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, HOL

Jul 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, BEL

Jul 15: Milan, The Return of The Gods Festival, ITA

Jul 18: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, SPA

Jul 20: Estadio Enrique Roca, Murcia, SPA

Jul 22: Bizkaia Arena Bec! Bilbao, SPA

Tickets for all shows are now on sale.

Tantalisingly, Maiden also say, 'More European dates for The Future Past Tour are still to be announced.'

The band's hugely-successful Legacy Of The Beast tour closed in Tampa, Florida, earlier this week.