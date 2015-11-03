Irmin Schmidt streams Two Dolphins

Irmin Schmidt has released a stream of his track Two Dolphins Go Dancing.

It features on the founding Can member’s upcoming 12 CD box set entitled Electro Violet, out on November 20 via Mute/Spoon Records.

The song was recorded with Swiss jazz and electronic maestro Bruno Spoerri and originally appeared on Schmidt’s Toy Planet album.

The collection spans the German composer’s solo work from 1981-2015 and comes bundled with an 80-page booklet, while each album will be housed in individual gatefold sleeves with artwork provided by Berlin-based artist Franek.