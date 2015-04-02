INXS guitarist Farriss out for at least a year

INXS guitarist Tim Farriss says he’ll be out of action for at least a year after severing his finger in a freak accident.

His ring finger was ripped off after he caught it on a winch on board his boat in Sydney, Australia in February – leading to fears he might never play again.

Now he tells the Herald Sun about his recovery: “It’s going as well as can be expected. I will be strapped for another year. The whole finger came off pretty much, so the recovery was never going to be fast.”

Farriss adds he’s facing his rehabilitation “one day at a time” after two rounds of surgery and reveals he’s been undertaking work at his farm in Kangaroo Valley in New South Wales.

He says: “We’re putting in plants at the moment. There is always plenty to be done on the farm. It’s positive cycle of life stuff.”

Farriss founded the band with brothers Andrew and Jon in 1977 and worked with a variety of singers following frontman Michael Hutchence’s suicide in 1997.