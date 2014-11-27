Intervals part ways with frontman Semesky

Canadian prog-metal outfit Intervals have parted ways with frontman Mike Semesky, they’ve announced.

He initially joined in 2013 as the band’s bassist when the group were a purely instrumental touring outfit. He took over vocal duties for their debut album A Voice Within which launched earlier this year. But the band say they’ve now reached a “fork in the road” and they’ve parted ways with the singer amicably.

The group’s guitarist Aaron Marshall says: “It’s with a heavy heart that we announce that we have decided to part ways with Mike Semesky. Writing and recording A Voice Within was a gratifying and enlightening experience and touring in support of that record with Mike has been nothing short of spectacular.

“That said, we have reached a fork in the road and have come to an amicable parting of ways. We wish Mike the best in future endeavours and beyond.”

The original decision to bring in a vocalist didn’t appeal to all of their fans but it’s a choice Marshall, drummer Anup Sastry and guitarist Lukas Guyader stick by – and they’ve announced they are now looking for another frontman.

Marshall continues: “Bringing a vocalist into the fold is something we and our team still stand by and will continue to stand by. We are the same three people, with the same musical identity – that won’t be changing any time soon.

“We are seeking a charismatic and talented frontman who is willing to dedicate themselves to Intervals.”

They’ve asked potential candidates to record vocals to instrumental versions of album tracks Moment Marauder or Ephemeral and provide a video of the performance. The tracks can be downloaded here and auditions sent to intervalsauditions@gmail.com.

Intervals’ scheduled gig at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall on December 27 will go ahead as planned. They’ll play an instrumental set on the night.