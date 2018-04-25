Insolvency release new video for Antagonism Of The Soul

French metalcore four-piece Insolvency are premiering their new video for Antagonism Of The Soul exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the album of the same name, which was released earlier this year.

"The song is about how you feel when you’re acting the opposite of what your conscience tells you to," explains guitarist Bruno Blackstard. "When unconsciousness controls you, it cause damage to yourself, feeling split and fighting against yourself. The video illustrates exactly that with the classic dancer and the fire dancer."

The video was directed by Igor Omodei and stars Savannah Getten as the dancer with Camille Klein as the fire dancer.

Antagonism Of The Soul is available to buy now from Amazon.