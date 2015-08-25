In This Moment get lullaby treatment

In This Moment are the latest band to have their work transformed into music for babies.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star has released Lullaby Versions Of In This Moment, featuring eight of the band’s sings including Sick Like Me, Sex Metal Barbie and Whore.

The company says is creates “beautiful lullaby versions of your favourite artists.”

Faith No More and Soundgarden are among the other acts to get the lullaby treatment from Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star. Rival firm Rockabye Baby have created lullaby versions of Bruce Springsteen and Blink-182 hits.

Lullaby Versions Of In This Moment tracklist

01. Beautiful Tragedy 02. Adrenalize 03. The Promise 04. Sex Metal Barbie 05. Blood 06. Whore 07. Big Bad Wolf 08. Sick Like Me