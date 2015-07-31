Blink-182 receive lullaby makeover

Blink-182 are the latest band to have their songs turned into lullabies for children.

Lullaby Renditions Of Blink-182 will be released on August 14 by Rockabye Baby Music.

The label says: “Do noisy babies have you saying, ‘I miss you sleep?’ Rockabye Baby’s quiet versions of Blink-182’s pop-punk favourites will turn the lights off and help keep ‘em off all night long. Do it for the kids.”

A total of 12 tracks feature on the album, including All The Small Things, What’s My Age Again and The Rock Show.

It’s available to pre-order direct from the company’s website: http://goo.gl/lqqhkh

Rockabye Baby previously released their take on tracks by Bruce Springsteen, the Grateful Dead, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Aerosmith, AC/DC and more.

Estranged Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge recently suggested he could return to the lineup, even though the band are about to record an album with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba.

Lullaby Renditions Of Blink-182 tracklist

01. All The Small Things 02. Dammit 03. What’s My Age Again 04. The Rock Show 05. Josie 06. M+Ms 07. Man Overboard 08: Anthem Part Two 09. Adam’s Song 10. Feeling This 11. I Miss You 12. First Date