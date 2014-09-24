Springsteen gets lullaby treatment

Bruce Springsteen has become the latest artist to have his tracks turned into children’s lullabies.

The Boss celebrated his 65th birthday this week and the album has launched to coincide with the date. And to mark the occasion, Rockabye Baby have issued a stream of Springsteen’s Born In The USA.

Other tracks on Lullaby Renditions Of Bruce Springsteen include Glory Days, Born To Run, Dancing In The Dark, Hungry Heart and Thunder Road.

Rockabye Baby say: “Does your baby think they were born to run? If your little Boss isn’t tired and wants to prove it all night, tuck them in with these blissful versions of Bruce Springsteen’s classic rock anthems. We promise there will be lots of sleeping in the dark.”

Rival company Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star have previously released lullabies of tracks by Faith No More and Soundgarden.

Lullaby Renditions Of Bruce Springsteen is available to buy from Rockabye Baby’s website.

Tracklist