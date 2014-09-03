Fall to sleep with Faith No More

Faith No More’s classic track Falling To Pieces becomes more like Falling To Sleep as it gets the Twinkle Twinkle Little Star treatment.

Mike Patton’s band – who last night confirmed they were working on their first album in 18 years – are the latest subjects of the series that aims to translate heavy music into easy-listening for children.

Creators Roma Music Group insist: “These aren’t novelty recordings. The fidelity of these recordings is at the top of the priority list. Let’s face it – much like the brand name clothes you buy for your infant, this music is really for you. Whether you’re raising a metal baby, rocker or hippie baby, Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star has your music transformed from arena anthems into nursery classics.”

Lullaby Versions Of Faith No More is available is released on September 16 via iTunes.

Tracklist