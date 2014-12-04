In This Moment cover Nine Inch Nails live

At the release show for In This Moment’s latest studio album Black Widow, the band treated those present to a rendition of Nine Inch Nails’ 1994 hit Closer.

Performing with full stage show – including giant spider webs, cages and costumed extras, In This Moment’s performance was filmed by SiriusXM for the Octane show.

As well as releasing a new album, In This Moment are off on tour around the UK next year. Dates below:

Feb 28: Glasgow Garage Mar 01: Leeds Metropolitan University Mar 02: Manchester Academy 2 Mar 04: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall Mar 05: London Koko