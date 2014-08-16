In Flames drop clip for Through Oblivion

In Flames have released a video for a track taken from their upcoming 11th album.

The video for Through Oblivion was directed by Swede Patric Ullaeus, who has previously worked with Hammerfall, Europe and Lacuna Coil among others.

In Flames release new album Siren Charms on September 8 via Sony Records.

Guitarist Björn Gelotte says: “I think Through Oblivion is really cool. It’s something we didn’t try before. It’s a very simple song, but there are elements in it that make it really complex. That one is very fun. I think it’s going to go over very well live. That’s going to be interesting to see how it turns out.”

In Flames play three Uk dates later this year in support of the album.

In Flames UK 2014 tour dates

Oct 16: Manchester Ritz

Oct 17: Glasgow O2 ABC

Oct 18: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire