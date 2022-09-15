In Flames announce new album Foregone, share brutal lead single Foregone Pt. 1

In Flames have shared details of their fourteenth studio album, Foregone, scheduled to arrive on February 10, 2023 via Nuclear Blast.

To celebrate the news, the Swedish melodic death metal quintet have shared the album's first single, Foregone Pt. 1, and it's diabolically heavy. The single release is accompanied by a visualiser for the track created from AI technology by Ukrainian graphic designer Oleg Rooz.

Speaking of the forthcoming project, frontman Anders Fridén says: "Going into the Foregone sessions, we wanted to make a record that was heavily guitar-driven, and that had a strong foundation between the bass and drums. We still approached our songwriting the same way, as we always have, as a juxtaposition between melody and aggression. That's the DNA of our music. From the lyrical end of things, there was no shortage of inspiration to draw from, especially the concept of time.

"Humanity as a whole was forced to slow down and take a breather. In that break, many of us spent time evaluating and reprioritising. Time is a constant, but what we do with it and how we perceive it varies. Especially now looking at where the world seems to be headed faster than ever before."

He continues, "It's crazy that after everything we are still here and on our fourteenth album. I feel that we've found a great balance between the past, the present and the future with Foregone. This is a new era of In Flames!"

Speaking of the album's vibe and the inspiration behind it, the vocalist adds: "I thought that everything we've been through these past few years would be a reminder that life is precious, and that time is not on our side.

"Unfortunately, I feel that we've woken up in a world that's more hostile and bleak than ever before. The clock is ticking and the countdown has begun…"

In Flames are currently on the road touring across the US, and preparing to venture out on an extensive European run, set to kick off on November 12 in Tallinn, Estonia.

Listen to Foregone Pt. 1 below:

Foregone tracklist:

01. The Beginning Of All Things That Will End

02. State Of Slow Decay

03. Meet Your Maker

04. Bleeding Out

05. Foregone Pt. 1

06. Foregone Pt. 2

07. Pure Light Of Mind

08. The Great Deceiver

09. In The Dark

10. A Dialogue in b Flat Minor

11. Cynosure

12. End The Transmission

(Image credit: In Flames)

Nov 12: Tallinn Helitehas

Nov 13: Riga Palladium

Nov 15: Katowice Mck

Nov 16: Prague Mala Sportovni Hala

Nov 20: London O2 Academy Brixton

Nov 21: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal

Nov 22: Strasbourg La Laiterie

Nov 23: Paris Bataclan

Nov 25: Bilbao Santana 27

Nov 26: Madrid Riviera

Nov 27: Barcelona Razzmatazz

Nov 28: Lyon Transbo

Nov 30; Zurich Samsung Hall

Dec 01: Milan Alcatraz

Dec 02: Vienna Gasometer

Dec 03: Leipzig Haus Auensee

Dec 04: Cologne Palladium

Dec 06: Tilburg 013

Dec 07: Brussels AB

Dec 08: Wiesbaden Schlachthof

Dec 09: Hamburg Edel Optics Arena

Dec 10: Copenhagen Store Vega

Dec 11: Oslo Spektrum

Dec 14: Helsinki Ice Hall

Dec 16: Stockholm Hovet

Dec 17: Gothenburg Scandinavium