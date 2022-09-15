In Flames announce new album Foregone, share brutal lead single Foregone Pt. 1

By Liz Scarlett
Melodic death metallers In Flames welcome in a "new era" with the announcement of their fourteenth studio album Foregone, alongside a new single

In Flames have shared details of their fourteenth studio album, Foregone, scheduled to arrive on February 10, 2023 via Nuclear Blast.

To celebrate the news, the Swedish melodic death metal quintet have shared the album's first single, Foregone Pt. 1, and it's diabolically heavy. The single release is accompanied by a visualiser for the track created from AI technology by Ukrainian graphic designer Oleg Rooz.

Speaking of the forthcoming project, frontman Anders Fridén says: "Going into the Foregone sessions, we wanted to make a record that was heavily guitar-driven, and that had a strong foundation between the bass and drums. We still approached our songwriting the same way, as we always have, as a juxtaposition between melody and aggression. That's the DNA of our music. From the lyrical end of things, there was no shortage of inspiration to draw from, especially the concept of time.

"Humanity as a whole was forced to slow down and take a breather. In that break, many of us spent time evaluating and reprioritising. Time is a constant, but what we do with it and how we perceive it varies. Especially now looking at where the world seems to be headed faster than ever before."

He continues, "It's crazy that after everything we are still here and on our fourteenth album. I feel that we've found a great balance between the past, the present and the future with Foregone. This is a new era of In Flames!"

Speaking of the album's vibe and the inspiration behind it, the vocalist adds: "I thought that everything we've been through these past few years would be a reminder that life is precious, and that time is not on our side.

"Unfortunately, I feel that we've woken up in a world that's more hostile and bleak than ever before. The clock is ticking and the countdown has begun…"

In Flames are currently on the road touring across the US, and preparing to venture out on an extensive European run, set to kick off on November 12 in Tallinn, Estonia. 

Listen to Foregone Pt. 1 below:

Foregone tracklist:

01. The Beginning Of All Things That Will End
02. State Of Slow Decay
03. Meet Your Maker
04. Bleeding Out
05. Foregone Pt. 1
06. Foregone Pt. 2
07. Pure Light Of Mind
08. The Great Deceiver
09. In The Dark
10. A Dialogue in b Flat Minor
11. Cynosure
12. End The Transmission

In Flames European tour 2022 dates

Nov 12: Tallinn Helitehas 
Nov 13: Riga Palladium 
Nov 15: Katowice Mck 
Nov 16: Prague Mala Sportovni Hala 
Nov 20: London O2 Academy Brixton 
Nov 21: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal 
Nov 22: Strasbourg La Laiterie 
Nov 23: Paris Bataclan 
Nov 25: Bilbao Santana 27 
Nov 26: Madrid Riviera 
Nov 27: Barcelona Razzmatazz 
Nov 28: Lyon Transbo 
Nov 30; Zurich Samsung Hall 
Dec 01: Milan Alcatraz 
Dec 02: Vienna Gasometer 
Dec 03: Leipzig Haus Auensee 
Dec 04: Cologne Palladium 
Dec 06: Tilburg 013 
Dec 07: Brussels AB 
Dec 08: Wiesbaden Schlachthof 
Dec 09: Hamburg Edel Optics Arena 
Dec 10: Copenhagen Store Vega 
Dec 11: Oslo Spektrum 
Dec 14: Helsinki Ice Hall 
Dec 16: Stockholm Hovet 
Dec 17: Gothenburg Scandinavium

