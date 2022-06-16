"I'm unapologetically bisexual": Lzzy Hale shares powerful message for Pride Month

Lzzy Hale has shared details of her journey towards embracing her bisexuality in a powerful post on Instagram for Pride Month. And Halestorm's leader has encouraged others to "embrace what makes you stand out".

In her post Lzzy writes:

"I’ve been approached by many outlets this month talking about pride … but I’m deciding to post this …straight from this lil bi - horses mouth.



I understood there was something different about me from an early age.

Growing up in a semi Christian household, all of the things I was feeling were inherently wrong. So I hid my bisexuality for a long time.



It was through being in a band getting out of organized religion, finding my tribe and trudging through the dark murky waters of life that I was then able to be truly comfortable owning all the things that make me…Me.



I’m unapologetically bisexual. Navigating within my own spectrum of this tremendous rainbow that we are all a part of. What I hope to pass onto you, whether you are in a state of pride or still riding the high seas… is that by being your true self, embracing what makes you stand out to others, and owning your weird… these things ultimately become your superpowers.



Your true self Is precious, no one can take it from you unless you let them. Wield it like a secret weapon. As far as I know…We only get one time around this ride. So Live and breathe every single part of you. The good the bad, the colorful and the queer.



Rock on motherfuckers! I celebrate you!"

Hale finishes her post with the hashtags: #pridemonth #happypride #halestorm #lzzbians

Halestorm's Back From The Dead album is out now.

The band will be touring the US with The Pretty Reckless this summer, kicking off on July 8 in Detroit, and continues through to the following month before wrapping up on August 12 in Portsmouth, Virginia.