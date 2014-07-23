Ill Nino are living in the moment

Ill Nino have released a video for a track taken from their new album.

The high-octane video for Live Like There’s No Tomorrow can be seen below. It is taken from the band’s seventh album Till Death, La Familia, which is out now on Victory Records.

Frontman Cristian Machado tells Arena.com that the album will surprise a lot of people. He adds: “I don’t think we’re the kind of band that releases the same album over and over. We always attempt to challenge ourselves musically in order to grow as artists and friends.

“The new album will have its surprises and all I will say is that it is very catchy and very groove-oriented. The lyrics, I feel, are by far the best lyrics I’ve ever written, and I really do give the guys in the band so much credit for writing such amazing songs for this new album.”

Ill Nino’s last album was 2012’s Epidemia.

Ill Nino: Live Like There’s No Tomorrow