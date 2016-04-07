Trending

Ihsahn streams Celestial Violence

By News  

Hear latest track to be released from Ihsahn's upcoming album Arktis – out this week

Ihsahn
(Image: © Getty)

Ihsahn has made another track from his album Arktis available to stream.

Celestial Violence is the closing track to Arktis, which is released on April 8 (Friday) via Candelight Records. He previously streamed Pressure.

This month, the Emperor frontman said that band are unlikely to release a new album as anything they put out now would be a disappointment.

He said: “If people want a new Emperor record, what would they expect? They’d expect us to write music as if we were teenagers. You can’t really win.

“At this point I think it would be absolutely pointless. It would be a disappointment – it’s kind of an illusion.”

Arktis features guest appearances from Matt Heafy of Trivium, Einar Solberg of Leprous and Shining’s Jorgen Munkeby and Tobias Ornes Andersen.

Ihsahn Arktis tracklist

  1. Disassembled
  2. Mass Darkness
  3. My Heart Is Of The North
  4. South Winds
  5. In The Vaul
  6. Until I Too Dissolve
  7. Pressure
  8. Frail
  9. Crooked Red Line
  10. Celestial Violence