Ignite confirm A War Against You

Californian outfit Ignite have confirmed they’ll release their first album since 2006’s Our Darkest Days on January 8, 2016.
A War Against You will be issued via Century Media – and the band have also outlined plans for a European headline tour to support the record.
Vocalist Zoli Teglas, bassist Brett Rasmussen, drummer Craig Anderson and guitarists Brian Balchack and Kevin Kilkenny will head out on the road with Terror, H20, Iron Reagan, Twitching Tongues and Wisdom In.
Further album details will be revealed in due course.
Ignite tour dates
Jan 14: Berlin Astra, Germany
Jan 15: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany
Jan 16: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Jan 17: Torhout De Mast, Belgium
Jan 19: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Jan 20: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Jan 21: Munich Backstage, Germany
Jan 22: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Jan 23: Dresen Event Werk, Germany
Jan 24: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands