Ignite confirm A War Against You

Californian outfit Ignite have confirmed they’ll release their first album since 2006’s Our Darkest Days on January 8, 2016.

A War Against You will be issued via Century Media – and the band have also outlined plans for a European headline tour to support the record.

Vocalist Zoli Teglas, bassist Brett Rasmussen, drummer Craig Anderson and guitarists Brian Balchack and Kevin Kilkenny will head out on the road with Terror, H20, Iron Reagan, Twitching Tongues and Wisdom In.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Jan 14: Berlin Astra, Germany

Jan 15: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Jan 16: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jan 17: Torhout De Mast, Belgium

Jan 19: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Jan 20: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Jan 21: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jan 22: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Jan 23: Dresen Event Werk, Germany

Jan 24: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands