Iced Earth welcome new guitarist Jake Dreyer

Iced Earth have announced that Jake Dreyer is their new guitarist.

He’s previously worked with White Wizzard, Kobra And The Lotus and Witherfall, and has been brought into the fold to replace Troy Seele who left the band last month after 10 years to take care of his autistic child.

Iced Earth rhythm guitarist Jon Schaffer says: “We’re excited for Jake to be a part of the team as he has the talent, drive, and the personality we were looking for.

“Jake joined vocalist Stu Block and I last week to do some tracking at Independence Hall and he hammered out some ripping guitar solos on several songs from the new album.”

Schaffer says the band’s 12th album The Judas Goat is “progressing at an excellent rate” and adds: “I can say with all sincerity that this will be one of the most significant albums in the Iced Earth catalogue. We are pumped. It’s the next level.”

Iced Earth will tour Europe in this winter following their appearance at Knotfest Mexico next month.

