Ice-T’s Body Count to begin new album this spring

Ice-T has confirmed that he and his Body Count bandmates will soon return to the studio.

Their last album was 2017’s Bloodlust, which featured guest appearances from Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Soulfly and Cavalera Conspiracy’s Max Cavalera and Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe – and also included their cover of Slayer’s Raining Blood.

Now Ice-T has tweeted: “Body Count news: We will officially begin recording the new Body Count album this April. I don’t even need to say it’s gonna be brutal... stay tuned for Carnivore.”

Speaking with Iain Chambers on YouTube last summer, Ice-T spoke about what the band were planning for 2019.

He said: “When we did Manslaughter it had been 20 years and I wanted to see if we had a fanbase... and we did. We outdid Manslaughter with Bloodlust, and the posse grew.

“Now we’ve got to outdo Bloodlust. That’s our only goal. Not to make the greatest rock album in history, it's just to outdo Bloodlust.

“The new album’s titled Carnivore only because people are getting so soft. It's OK for me to say, 'I'm a vegan,' or, 'I'm a vegetarian.’ I say I'm carnivorous – I only eat meat.

“I think the person that's going to come and get you won't be a vegetarian, it’ll be carnivorous.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.