10 songs proving that metalcore is back and that it's more diverse and exciting than ever

There has never been a more exciting time to be a fan of heavy music than right now, and there are few better examples of that than with modern metalcore. The last few years have seen a plethora of women and non-binary people dominate the scene with experimental releases that are challenging the boundaries of metal and making a more vibrant, diverse subculture than ever. Artists and collectives like Employed to Serve, Spiritbox and Alt Blk Era have become major names in metalcore for actively changing the scene as we know, and for the better. With that in mind, here are 10 tracks that prove metalcore is thriving right now, from artists who are redefining heavy music for the next generation.

Cauldron - I Forgot You Existed (Seattle 1)

I Forgot You Existed (Seattle 1) is a colossal song from Cauldron and features heavy shreds from their newly appointed guitarist, Jess Webberley. The track is taken from their brand-new debut album, Suicide In The City, and is a glimpse into what they have to offer.

Calva Louise - Square One

Calva Louise delivers obnoxious guitar licks with hellish screams courtesy of frontwoman Jess Allanic on their latest single. Square One comes with an avant-garde music video that takes you through a dystopian world of explosive visuals and possessed robots.

Bex - SPYD4 K1NG

Bex has built her acclaim from the ground up with her admirable charisma and DIY attitude. A young, multi-faceted visionary, the last few years have seen the artist rapidly grow her musicianship. SPYD4 K1NG is a thrashing number that beckons hardcore lovers to get into the pit.

Spiritibox - Jaded

Since 2017, Spiritbox has cemented themselves at the forefront of the metal scene. Jaded is a melodic offering that doubles down on the band's authentic vision and innovative approach to today’s metalcore sound.

Cinnamon Babe - Barbie

Cinnamon Babe’s innocently titled Barbie is a delicate dance between a hip-hop diss track and a heavy metal banger. Although coated in giant guitar shreds, the single goes on to explore a melodic hook with lyrics that are all about not fitting in.

Scene Queen - MILF

Scene Queen has managed to create a fun niche with her distinctive bimbocore x goth aesthetic. The juxtaposition of her overtly girly, Y2K style and thrashing metalcore is her trademark. MILF, meanwhile, is an unexpected but welcome combination of ruthless screams and country-esque vocals.

Banshee - Sirencore

Banshee is an extraordinary example of the versatility of modern metal, and her music is testament to her individuality. Don’t be fooled by her nonchalant delivery: the drop on this record is lethal. This artist elegantly toys between light and dark dynamics and doubles down on the latter when she unearths demonic screams, the track packing trance-like production throughout.

Wargasm - Venom

Throughout their career, Wargasm have dropped a series of cuts that weave in punk, metal and hip-hop tendencies. Their newest single, and title track of their debut album, Venom, is a gigantic record with gnarly riffs and savage screams.

Delilah Bon feat. Alt Blk Era - Witch

Delilah Bon has a flair for dropping feminist, self-righteous hits with tongue-in-cheek lyricism and trap-infused beats. Witch, featuring alt-punk duo ALT BLK ERA, tackles the prejudices women endure day to day. If you’ve ever needed a reason to rebel or claim a space to get angry, let this song be your ammunition.

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Spiritbox - Cobra

Megan Thee Stallion’s new Cobra rock remix is an unexpected collaboration with heavyweight riffs and raw lyricism about depression, grief, and cheating. The addition of Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante's guttural screams elevates the song in a way that has both heavy music and rap fans stunned for words.