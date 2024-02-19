Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson to guest on upcoming Opeth album

Jethro Tull founder and frontman Ian Anderson has revealed he will guest on the next Opeth album!

Speaking on the Mystery Tour radio show on Italy's Radio Onda D'Urto, where it has broadcast sine 1998, Anderson made the revelation when asked avout musical activity outside of the Jethro Tull camp.

"Well, from time to time I play on other people's records, if they're interesting to me," he revealed. "I just did — last week, I played on three or four tracks from a prog metal band called Opeth. [They're] Swedish."

Akerfeldt told Prog Magazine back in 2021 how he'd tried to get Anderson to contribute to the band's 2011 album Heritage to no avail, saying, "I did e-mail Ian Anderson but I never heard back from him."

Although there's been no official word, Opeth are believed tp have been hard at work on the upcoming record since they wrapped their Evolution XXX tour, celebrating the band's 30th anniversary, in Mexico on February last year.

The band have a string of European festival dates pencilled in for this summer, and it would be unlikely they'd announce a new studio album without a full blown tour to back it up, so any potential release would most likely be towards the end of the year or even into 2025.

Opeth recently reissued their 2003 album Damnation on vinyl while Jethro Tull will release a Steven Wilson remix of their 'great lost album' The Château D’herouville Sessions will be released in March.