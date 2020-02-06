Ian Anderson on reuniting Jethro Tull: "it's a tricky one"

Ian Anderson has poured water on the idea of a Jethro Tull reunion.

In an interview in the new issue of Classic Rock, Anderson says, "It would be an awfully crowded stage. And in many cases those old band members no longer play and haven’t for many years. It’s a tricky one.

"I’ve always felt awkward about the idea of getting the old band back together, because which edition of the band are we talking about? Picking some people and not others would be favouritism. And I don’t have favourites."

Anderson, who will embark on the Ian Anderson On Jethro Tull 2020 Tour – an evening of intimate chat and music – in May, and undertake an 11-date band tour entitled Jethro Tull: The Prog Years later in the year, also says that the make-up the band is less important than the music being performed.

"If the show is all Jethro Tull repertoire, I feel that’s Jethro Tull," he says. "If you looked at Wikipedia two or three years ago, it said ‘Jethro Tull was…’ Now, that past tense has disappeared, due to some grudging acknowledgment that Jethro Tull goes on."

He adds: "I’ve always argued that Jethro Tull is not at an end any more than The Beatles are. The Beatles still sell millions of records and downloads. The glorious thing about the world of entertainment is that your work lives on after you."

Elsewhere in the interview, Anderson talks in depth about Jethro Tull's past, including their classic albums, and the night they beat Metallica to a Grammy.

Classic Rock 272 is in UK newsagents now and available to buy online.

Ian Anderson On Jethro Tull 2020 Tour

Apr 04: Yeovil Westlands

Apr 21: Bristol St George's

Apr 22: Cheltenham Town Hall

May 03: Lincoln Drill Hall

May 04: Leeds City Varieties

May 05: Buxton Opera House

May 17: London Blackheath Halls

May 18: Southend On Sea Palace Theatre

May 19: May Guildford G Live

Ian Anderson and the Jethro Tull Band: The Prog Years Tour 2020

Sep 30: Aylesbury The Waterside

Oct 01: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Oct 03: Blackburn St George’s Hall

Oct 04: Perth Concert Hall

Oct 05: Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

Oct 06: Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall

Oct 08: London Shepherd's Bush Empire

Oct 09: Brighton Dome

Oct 10: Poole Lighthouse

Oct 12: Reading Hexagon

Oct 13: Bath The Forum