Hypno doom lords Ufomammut premiere new album Ecate

Titled Ecate, the new Ufomammut record is the follow-up to 2012’s Oro double-album – and Metal Hammer is streaming it for free.

Due for release on 31st March through Neurot Recordings, Ecate is a dense, hypnotic aural journey into the wonderful world of psych-doom that the Italians have perfected over their past seven LPs.

Ufomammut tour Europe this April. Dates below:

4/4/2015 e20 Underground, Montecchio Maggiore IT 10/4/2015 Bloom, Mezzago IT 18/4/2015 Impetus Festival, Delemont CH 19/4/2015 Glazart, Paris FR 21/4/2015 Forum, Bielefeld DE 22/4/2015 Schlachthof, Wiesbaden DE 23/4/2015 Feierwerk, Munich DE 24/4/2015 Desertfest, Berlin DE 25/4/2015 AB, Brussels BE 26/4/2015 Desertfest, London UK 28/4/2015 Vortex, Siegen DE 29/4/2015 Kellerclub, Stuttgart DE 30/4/2015 Weekender Club, Innsbruck AT

Pre-orders for Ecate (including limited vinyl, CD, shirt, and bundle deals) are now available. Head over to Neurot Recordings if you’re in North America, or Supernatural Cat’s store for international orders.