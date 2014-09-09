Hurtsmile detail second album

Hurtsmile have announced details of their upcoming second album.

The band, fronted by former Extreme and Van Halen singer Gary Cherone, launch Retrogrenade on October 7 via the vocalist’s own label Slipkid Records.

And the new record, the follow-up to 2011’s self-titled debut, has been made possible thanks to a successful crowdfunding drive.

Cherone says: “The strength of this record is that all the members of the band contributed to the songwriting process which resulted in a wonderfully creative diversity. This second effort has been a natural progression and we’ve yet to repeat ourselves musically.”

Cherone is joined in the band by his brother and guitarist Mark, bassist Joe Pessia and drummer Dana Spellman.

Retrogrenade tracklist