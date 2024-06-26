“There are times when it’s best to completely tear everything down.” Unsane, Cop Shoot Cop, Daughters 'supergroup' Human Impact share single Destroy To Rebuild, announce second album Gone Dark

Human Impact, the noise-rock 'supergroup' featuring Unsane vocalist/guitarist Chris Spencer and Cop Shoot Cop keyboardist/sampler tweaker Jim Coleman, will release their second album Gone Dark, via Ipecac on October 4.

The album is described as 'a shout through the darkness, a robust proclamation of resilience and opposition in the face of impending apocalypse.'

And the quartet, completed by bassist Eric Cooper (Made Out of Babies) and drummer Jon Syverson (Daughters), are offering a preview of what to expect with the release of new single Destroy to Rebuild.



“There are times when, as frustrating as it may be, it’s best to completely tear everything down and start fresh from a new beginning,” says Chris Spencer.



"We were all looking to go with something more raw and aggressive than the previous releases." Spencer adds, speaking about the album. "There was a real desire to capture more of what the live performances had been like. With this one, we had plenty of time to develop a full, cohesive album joining songs together with interstitial pieces more like a live performance would be. With Gone Dark we have arrived at a place where we fully understand who we are as a band, so it's a bit more focused and relentless."

Watch the video for Destroy to Rebuild below.

Gone Dark was recorded with Andrew Schneider (KEN Mode, Cave In) in Austin's Cedar Creek Studio.

Human Impact will be announcing live dates soon.