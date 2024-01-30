How to watch Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story online – from anywhere

Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story: Details ► US date and time: Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story will premiere on Peacock TV on Thursday, February 1.

A new documentary series highlighting the rise and musical impact of legendary hip-hop outfit Run DMC is to be broadcast on TV next month.

The three-part programme titled Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story will air on TV and film streaming service Peacock TV in the US on February 1.

The series will be available to watch exclusively through Peacock TV in the US, and if you’re out of the country on holiday, you’ll still be able to stream the series through a VPN.

Describing the series, Peacock say: “The Run DMC Story, produced by Believe Entertainment Group, is the never-been-told story of the most influential rap group in the history of music, Run DMC.

"Joseph 'Rev Run' Simmons, Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels and Jason 'Jam Master Jay' Mizell met on the streets of Hollis, Queens before these hip-hop legends would go on to legitimise a genre of music that critics labeled a fad.

"Their influence on culture shattered racial barriers, making them international stars and fashion leaders of the ‘80s.

"After a series of life-changing events and challenges, including the murder of their beloved DJ, Jam Master Jay, Rev Run, and DMC reunite to tell their story and celebrate the genre of music they established."

Other artists that feature in the series include Ice Cube, Beastie Boys, Ice-T, Chuck D and Tom Morello.

Speaking with Metal Hammer in 2010, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda revealed Run DMC’s third album, 1986’s Raising Hell, changed his life. “I got it on vinyl when it first came out and my favourite track that I’d play over and over was It’s Tricky," he recalled. "That made me want to rap, for sure."

How to watch The Run-DMC Story in the US

Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story will premiere in the US on Thursday, February 1 exclusively on Peacock TV.

How to watch from anywhere

Can I watch in the UK or Australia?

At the moment, it doesn't look as if Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story has a release date in the UK or Australia.