How to watch Bon Jovi's intimate set from the BBC Radio Theatre this weekend

As Bon Jovi continue to celebrate their 40th anniversary, the band's 2013 BBC performance is set to be re-broadcast this weekend - here's how you can watch from anywhere

Bon Jovi in 2013
Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, Tico Torres and David Bryan in London 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images/Dave J Hogan)
Bon Jovi at the BBC

When: The hour-long concert film from 2013 will be shown on Saturday, June 1 at 11pm GMT, 4am ET, 7am PT on BBC2.
UK: BBC2, BBC iPlayer (shortly after broadcast)
Bon Jovi are celebrating their 40th anniversary in style this year, with their new album Forever set for release on June 7 and the four-part documentary Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story currently streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney+ around the world.

Fans will also be able to watch Bon Jovi's 2013 performance from the intimate BBC Radio Theatre on Saturday, June 1 at 11pm GMT on BBC2, with the BBCiPlayer stream following shortly after the broadcast ends.

The live performance came as the band were supporting their 12th album What About Now and features several live tracks from the record: the title track, Because We Can, Amen and That's What The Water Made Me.

Of course, there's also space for classic tracks including You Give Love A Bad Name, Livin' On A Prayer, It's My Life and Wanted Dead Or Alive.

How to watch Bon Jovi In Concert in the UK

The hour-long programme will air on BBC2 at 11pm on Saturday, June 1 with the BBC iPlayer streaming Bon Jovi's performance shortly after the broadcast ends. There's no indication how long the live set will be on iPlayer, but in our experience it should be available for around a month after the stream goes up.

How to watch Bon Jovi In Concert everywhere else

If you have a BBC TV licence but will be outside the UK on holiday or traveling with work and don't want to miss the show, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch wherever you are with the use of a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch any show outside of a streaming territory. NordVPN is our service of choice and it's currently available at a great price and with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, NordVPN is Louder's current favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch Bon Jovi's 2013 performance, just select 'UK' from the list.

3. Turn the volume up and relax. You're all set to watch Bon Jovi's intimate set.

Bon Jovi's live set from BBC Radio Theatre was filmed in January 2013 and came just months before guitarist Richie Sambora's departure from the band. Any lingering hopes he could rejoin the group were quashed in the new issue of Classic Rock magazine after frontman Jon Bon Jovi admitted he had barely spoken to his ex-bandmate over the last 11 years.

Bon Jovi will release Forever, their 16th studio album through EMI on Friday, June 7.

