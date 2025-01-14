House Of Mustaine, the wine brand owned by Megadeth man Dave Mustaine, is expanding. The company, which is based in Nashville, TN and owns vineyards in Italy and California, is now offering a range of members-only events in Nashville alongside a series of "global curated luxury excursions."

"The creation of House of Mustaine was born from a desire to blend our passions for music, culture, and travel with the timeless artistry of winemaking," says company president Pamela Mustaine. "Just as Dave pioneered a genre with Megadeth, we wanted to pioneer something new in the world of wine.

"This journey was inspired by a love of discovering rare, lesser-known varietals and sharing those experiences with others. Our family has always pushed boundaries, whether in music or in life, and House of Mustaine is a reflection of that spirit: rebellious, innovative, and dedicated to excellence.

"It’s not just about wine; it’s about capturing moments, stories, and history in every bottle. House of Mustaine is the sequel to our family’s legacy."

Among the company's new offerings are a wine dinner at Yola – an Italian restaurant in Nashville – and a five-course celebrating "the intersection of art, food, and wine", organised in conjunction with the city's Frist Art Museum.

International outings include a six-day trip to Northern Thailand, where wine lovers may engage in zip-lining, elephant safaris and white-water rafting alongside local culinary pursuits, and a programme in Morocco that includes camel trekking and a hot air balloon ride. UK wine freaks may wish to join the company's London outing, which allegedly includes time on a Murder Mystery Train.

Joining Pamela (Mustaine's wife) on the House Of Mustaine management team are daughter Electra (VP / Sommelier), and son Justis (company strategist).

"Our adventures are never without a bit of chaos and laughter," says Electra. "If anyone is versed in navigating the unknown, it’s us! There was the time we got padlocked into our hotel room or when our GPS led us straight into a riverbed of an ancient borgho.

"A recent one that stands out is running out of gas in the Sibillini Mountains while hosting club members during harvest. In Italy, time is fluid, and we were racing to make it to a horseback riding experience. Let’s just say we learned the hard way that gas stations are scarce in most mountain ranges, especially certain types of gas.

"Picture us pleading with locals in broken Italian for fuel while the sun ticked down – somehow, we always manage to find a way. These experiences, potentially catastrophic to most, have given us stories that reflect the adventurous, unpredictable spirit of House of Mustaine."

Fans of Megadeth and/or wine can purchase House Of Mustaine membership online.