House of Marley keep the positive vibes alive with their new over-ear headphones

House of Marley's sustainability drive, use of recycled materials and warm sound in their products have impressed me - and I’m a big fan of their Redemption ANC 2 earbuds.

Now the company founded by Bob Marley’s son Rohan have turned their attention away from in-ear headphones back to the over-ear market by launching the Positive Vibration Frequency - a pair the audio firm say will pump out "high-performance audio” through their 40mm dynamic drivers.

The Positive Vibration Frequency headphones feature Bluetooth 5.2 and USB-C quick charge that provides up to 34-hours of music from a full two-hour charge, while House Of Marley say a 15-minute power burst will give you four hours of audio.

They’ve been crafted from Forest Stewardship Council certified wood, recyclable aluminium and House Of Marley’s REWIND fabric, which is made from 30% reclaimed organic cotton, 30% reclaimed hemp and 40% recycled PET plastic resin.

The packaging is also 100% recyclable and a a portion of proceeds from every purchase goes towards the company’s Project Marley initiative.

House Of Marley say: “The Positive Vibration Frequency provide non-stop, high-performance audio delivered by 40mm dynamic drivers for a next-level listening experience. The onboard mic and controls make for completely personalised listening sessions, effortless calls and easy management of music playback without touching the connected device.

“Finished with super-soft ear cushions and headband padding for extra comfort, the Positive Vibration Frequency’s over-ear design ensures passive noise isolation, removing distractions."

House Of Marley add: “The organic cotton used also adds to the sustainably crafted earphones, using over 60% less energy and 70% less water than conventional cotton. Perfect for on-the-go, the headphones come with a compact travel bag for added protection.”

The Positive Vibration Frequency headphones are available in three colour variations: Signature Black, Copper and Rasta and priced at £99.99. US prices have yet to be announced.

(Image credit: House Of Marley)

Related guides