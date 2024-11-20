"We’re so excited to show you what we’ve been working on." Horsegirl announce new album Phonetics On and On, share first single 2468, reveal US tour plans

Horsegirl will release their second album Phonetics On and On via Matador on Feb 14, and fans of the Chicago indie trio can get an early taste of what to expect with the band sharing its first single 2468.

Produced by Cate Le Bon, the 11-track album is described as "an exploration of the lines between pop, minimalism, and playful experimentation."

In a succinct social media post, the band say, "Thank you for listening–– We’re so excited to show you what we’ve been working on (and on and on…)

Watch the video for 2468, directed by writer/filmmaker Eliza Callahan and choreographed by Alexa West, below:

A Matador press release about the new record states: 'Horsegirl returned to Chicago to record in January 2024, finding focus and intimacy in the studio that can only arise when it's simply too cold to step outside. Le Bon led them into new, bright, clear, sonic territories highlighting the inventive nature of these songs. New tools help bring this world to life; violins, synths, and gamelan tiles are all woven into the record. The songs are a testament to experimenting with space and texture while maintaining a pop song at the core. All the while, a confident simplicity brings the band's songwriting ability to the forefront.'

The band will play a record release show in Chicago on February 22 at the Metro, and then undertake a short US tour in March.

Mar 21: Philadelphia First Unitarian Church, PA

Mar 22: Washington DC Black Cat

Mar 23: Raleigh Kings, NC

Mar 24: Richmond The Warehouse, VA

Mar 26: Hamden Space Ballroom, CT

Mar 27: Somerville Arts at The Armory, MA

Mar 28: Woodstock Bearsville Theater, NY

Mar 29: Brooklyn Warsaw, NY



Tickets are on sale here.

