Hoobastank return with new album and single

Hoobastank - Push Pull 1. Don’t Look Away

2. Push Pull

3. More Beautiful

4. Head Over Heels

5. True Believer

6. Just Let Go (Who Cares If We Fall)

7. Better Left Unsaid

8. We Don’t Need The World

9. Buzzkill (Before You Say Goodbye)

10. Fallen Star

11. There Will Never Be Another One

Hoobastank have announced that they’ll release a new studio album next month.

The follow-up to 2012’s Fight Or Flight is titled Push Pull and it’ll arrive on May 25 via Napalm Records.

To mark the announcement, vocalist and guitarist Doug Robb, keyboardist and guitarist Dan Estrin, drummer Chris Hesse and bassist Jesse Charlene have released a lyric video for the record's first single titled More Beautiful.

Watch it below.

Estrin says: “We’ve been doing this from day one because we love it. We didn’t do it for money or fame. It was our drug. Didn’t need anything more than that.

“This is still like summer camp for adults. But these days, even my mom asks if there’s a hit on the new record.”

Push Pull is now available for pre-order via PledgeMusic.