Holopainen writes Finnish Live Aid track

Nightwish mainman Tuomas Holopainen has written a single for the Finnish Live Aid project.

Lohtu – translated as “Comfort” – has been recorded by a group of his country’s leading musicians with the aim of raising €3m for a children’s hospital to be built in Helsinki.

But it retains many of the trademark styles that Holopainen has put into Nightwish, and recent solo album Music Inspired By The LIfe And Times Of Scrooge.

He says: “Life is a miracle of the greatest privileges, and nurturing it is a shared responsibility among all of us. I wanted to capture something which every listener, regardless of age, would be able to empathise with.

“With this in mind, I went to the memory of your childhood with a notebook in my home landscape – the woods, the pond and the village street – to recall early childhood days.”

The launch of the track will lead up to a Live Aid concert in Finland in June next year.

Lohtu