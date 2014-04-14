Exclusive: Holopainen talks Scrooge album

Nightwish mainman Tuomas Holopainen talks about his solo album Music Inspired By The Life And Times Of Scrooge, on sale today, in the following exclusive videos.

He’s also released a lyric video for The Last Sled. The song title was inspired by Last Sled To Dawson, one of the first Scrooge McDuck stories Holopainen read as a child.

He says: “There was a much deeper level hidden between the stories and the gags – this is a book about life itself. The unfathomable privilege; the things that truly matter. It’s about the immense beauty of the world and its possibilities seen through the eyes of a relentless, honest and complex character.

“It’s about love, family, gain, loss, darkness and rebirth – and on top of that it’s just your good old-fashioned storytelling fun.”

Music Inspired By The Life And Times Of Scrooge, with cover art by creator Don Rosa, is on sale now.

Tracklist

Glasgow 1877 2. Into The West 3. Duel & Cloudscapes 4. Dreamtime 5. Cold Heart Of The Klondike 6. The Last Sled 7. Goodbye, Papa 8. To Be Rich 9. A Lifetime Of Adventure 10. Go Slowly Now, Sands Of Time

Tuomas Holopainen talks Scrooge McDuck

The Last Sled