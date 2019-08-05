Here's Slayer's setlist from their last ever European show

The mighty Slayer played their last ever European show on Saturday August 3 in Stuttgart, Germany.

The show, supported by Anthrax and Alien Weaponry took place at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle and marked the end of an era.

Following the show, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante shared an emotional montage of images to his Instagram with the caption:

"Tonight was @slayerbandofficial last show in Europe . This was a very emotional time and I’m happy I was here to be a part of it #reigninblood #slayerfarewelltour2018 #sad @anthrax familia"

For US fans, there's one last chance to see Slayer as they embark on the final leg of their farewell tour, dubbed "The Final Campaign" this November (see below for full tour dates).

It was an emotional night last night as Tom says goodbye to Europe.. @slayerbandofficial rules. #slayer #anthrax #goodfriends #emotional #metal Frank Bello A photo posted by @thefrankbello on Aug 4, 2019 at 11:08am PDT

Their final European set included some of Slayer's most well-known and well-loved tracks such as Raining Blood, South of Heaven, Hell Awaits and Angel of Death.

Check out the full setlist below:

August 3 2019 Schleyer Halle Slayer headline show in Stuttgart #slayer #stuttgart #thefinalcampaign Slayer A photo posted by @slayerbandofficial on Aug 4, 2019 at 2:54am PDT

1. Delusions of Saviour (on tape)

2. Repentless

3. Evil Has No Boundaries

4. World Painted Blood

5. Postmortem

6. Hate Worldwide

7. War Ensemble

8. Gemini

9. Disciple

10. Mandatory Suicide

11. Chemical Warfare

12. Payback

13. Temptation

14. Born of Fire

15. Seasons in the Abyss

16. Hell Awaits

17. South of Heaven

18. Raining Blood

19. Black Magic

20. Dead Skin Mask

21. Angel of Death

(Image credit: Slayer)

Slayer: The Final Campaign

Nov 02: Asheville Explore Asheville Arena, NC

Nov 03: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Nov 05: Salem Civic Center, VA

Nov 06: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Nov 08: Springfield Mass Mutual Center, MA

Nov 09: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Nov 11: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Nov 12: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Nov 14: Moline TaxSlayer Arena, IL

Nov 15: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Center, SD

Nov 17: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Nov 18: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Nov 20: Colorado Springs Broadmore Arena, CO

Nov 22: Billings Rimrock Arena, MT

Nov 24: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 26: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Nov 27: Las Vegas MGM Arena, NV

Nov 29: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Nov 30: Los Angeles The Forum, CA