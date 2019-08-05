Here's Slayer's setlist from their last ever European show

The mighty Slayer played their last ever European show on Saturday August 3 in Stuttgart, Germany.
The show, supported by Anthrax and Alien Weaponry took place at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle and marked the end of an era.
Following the show, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante shared an emotional montage of images to his Instagram with the caption:
"Tonight was @slayerbandofficial last show in Europe . This was a very emotional time and I’m happy I was here to be a part of it #reigninblood #slayerfarewelltour2018 #sad @anthrax familia"
For US fans, there's one last chance to see Slayer as they embark on the final leg of their farewell tour, dubbed "The Final Campaign" this November (see below for full tour dates).
Their final European set included some of Slayer's most well-known and well-loved tracks such as Raining Blood, South of Heaven, Hell Awaits and Angel of Death.
Check out the full setlist below:
1. Delusions of Saviour (on tape)
2. Repentless
3. Evil Has No Boundaries
4. World Painted Blood
5. Postmortem
6. Hate Worldwide
7. War Ensemble
8. Gemini
9. Disciple
10. Mandatory Suicide
11. Chemical Warfare
12. Payback
13. Temptation
14. Born of Fire
15. Seasons in the Abyss
16. Hell Awaits
17. South of Heaven
18. Raining Blood
19. Black Magic
20. Dead Skin Mask
21. Angel of Death
Slayer: The Final Campaign
Nov 02: Asheville Explore Asheville Arena, NC
Nov 03: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC
Nov 05: Salem Civic Center, VA
Nov 06: Hershey Giant Center, PA
Nov 08: Springfield Mass Mutual Center, MA
Nov 09: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Nov 11: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY
Nov 12: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH
Nov 14: Moline TaxSlayer Arena, IL
Nov 15: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Center, SD
Nov 17: Fargo Fargodome, ND
Nov 18: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE
Nov 20: Colorado Springs Broadmore Arena, CO
Nov 22: Billings Rimrock Arena, MT
Nov 24: Spokane Arena, WA
Nov 26: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA
Nov 27: Las Vegas MGM Arena, NV
Nov 29: Los Angeles The Forum, CA
Nov 30: Los Angeles The Forum, CA